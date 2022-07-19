PML-N has snatched PTI’s seats in by-polls: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday while reviewing post-Punjab by-elections results said that it was a big improvement for the party to fight hard despite not having candidates in several constituencies in 2018, and we have snatched seats from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, Maryam penned that PML-N has taken a big advantage during by-polls because in many of these constituencies PMLN had no candidate in 2018.

“In fact, we have snatched seats from PTI,” she added.