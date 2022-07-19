Our Staff Reporter

PML-Q’s Raja Basharat asks Hamza to resign

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s (PML-Q) leader and former provincial minister, Raja Basharat has said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has no moral justification to keep clinging to the seat of provincial chief minister. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly building here on Monday, he said the narrative of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan had stood vindicated in the Punjab by-elections.  He said that the people of Punjab had rejected the PTI’s ‘turncoats’. “Even if Hamza does not resign, he will cease to be Punjab chief minister on July 22, 2022, which is the day of election for the Punjab chief minister,” he said.  The former provincial minister said that the results of by-polls had also put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an awkward situation as his powers had now been confined to Islamabad only.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Karachi

Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

Karachi

Sindh CM expresses grief over death of poet Sarmad Chandio

Karachi

Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio murder: Jam Awais, others have to face murder charge

Karachi

Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

National

PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2

1 of 1,614

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More