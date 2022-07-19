PML-Q’s Raja Basharat asks Hamza to resign

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s (PML-Q) leader and former provincial minister, Raja Basharat has said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has no moral justification to keep clinging to the seat of provincial chief minister. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly building here on Monday, he said the narrative of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan had stood vindicated in the Punjab by-elections. He said that the people of Punjab had rejected the PTI’s ‘turncoats’. “Even if Hamza does not resign, he will cease to be Punjab chief minister on July 22, 2022, which is the day of election for the Punjab chief minister,” he said. The former provincial minister said that the results of by-polls had also put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an awkward situation as his powers had now been confined to Islamabad only.