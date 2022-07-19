Police nab 11 outlaws, recover narcotics
ISLAMABAD – Police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested 11 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, informed a police spokesman on Monday. According to the details, Lohi Bher police team conducted a raid at a secret distillery and recovered 900 litres alcohol, 707 bottles wine, empty bottles, stickers, brewing items and 1326 gram hashish from their possession.
Similarly, Noon police team crackdown against criminal elements and arrested three accused namely Muzzamil Ahmed, Subhan Ali and Israr Ullah involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna Police arrested an accused namely Mir Alam Khan during checking and recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession.