Police nab 11 outlaws, recover narcotics

ISLAMABAD – Police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested 11 outlaws dur­ing the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, in­formed a police spokesman on Monday. According to the details, Lohi Bher police team conducted a raid at a secret distillery and recovered 900 litres alcohol, 707 bottles wine, empty bottles, stickers, brew­ing items and 1326 gram hash­ish from their possession.

Similarly, Noon police team crackdown against criminal elements and arrested three accused namely Muzzamil Ahmed, Subhan Ali and Israr Ullah involved in possessing il­legal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their posses­sion. Khanna Police arrested an accused namely Mir Alam Khan during checking and recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession.