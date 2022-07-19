Prof Dr Shaughta appointed UoK’s Dean Faculty of Education
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed seasoned educationist and author of several books on special education, Prof. Dr. Shagufta Shahzadi as the Dean Faculty of Education of University of Karachi.
According to a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr. Shagufta Shahzadi has been appointed by the competent authority that is the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, with effect from August 08 to December 24, 2024. The foreign qualified Professor Dr. Shafuta Shahzadi is presently chairperson of the Department of Special Education, UoK and had also served as the Dean of the Faculty of Education UoK. Prof. Dr. Shagufta has also penned down several books on the field of special education and better care of special children.