Prof Dr Shaughta appointed UoK’s Dean Faculty of Education

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed seasoned educationist and author of sev­eral books on special education, Prof. Dr. Shagufta Shahzadi as the Dean Faculty of Education of University of Karachi.

According to a notification is­sued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr. Sh­agufta Shahzadi has been appoint­ed by the competent authority that is the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, with effect from August 08 to December 24, 2024. The for­eign qualified Professor Dr. Shafuta Shahza­di is presently chairperson of the Department of Special Education, UoK and had also served as the Dean of the Faculty of Education UoK. Prof. Dr. Shagufta has also penned down several books on the field of special education and bet­ter care of special children.