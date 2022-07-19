Punjab by-polls results victory of Imran’s narrative: KP CM

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday said that election win in the Punjab by-elections was victory of Imran Khan’s narrative that has buried the politics of all opposition parties forever.

In a statement, he congratulated entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership over a historic elections victory in Punjab. He appreciated political acumen of the people of Punjab for showing full confidence in PTI.

He said that politically aware and educated people of Punjab also rejected the hereditary politics and now the entire country stood with the vision PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Mahmood Khan claimed, “Those who bought votes on the strength of money in the past had to surrender before power and will of the people this time in Punjab’s by-elections.”

He said the historic PTI victory has completely changed the direction of Punjab politics and gave it new shape. People of Punjab have decided the fate of the entire nation.

The Chief Minister said that by-elections were a trailer of forthcoming general elections in which PTI would come back to power with a two-thirds majority.

He said that opposition parties (Pakistan Democratic Movement) had stolen the mandate of the people and after the results of by-elections they should apologise to the nation.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Monday said that clear superiority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the recently-held by-elections of Punjab is a clear expression of the victory of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and full confidence of the voters from Punjab in his leadership.

In a statement, Dr Amjad said that despite all fascist tactics and propaganda in the by-election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got public acceptance.

He said that people of Punjab have proved that like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab also belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that people have rejected the imported government in all respects that is why the PDM suffered a historic defeat in Punjab.