Punjab CM orders investigation of boat capsizing incident

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Indus River near Rahim Yar Khan. He has directed that a comprehensive enquiry should be conducted and action be taken against those found responsible.

The rescue operation should be continued until the last missing person is found; he said and termed it criminal negligence to fill the boat with more people than the capacity due to which precious human lives have been lost.

Hamza Shahbaz has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured that the Punjab government stands with them in their hour of grief.