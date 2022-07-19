Punjab ombudsman gives Rs12.92m in relief to plaintiffs

LAHORE – A cumulative relief of Rs12.92 million was provided to the complainants of different districts in their cases relating to provincial government departments. In a statement issued here on Monday, the Punjab ombudsman office’s spokesperson said that the children of Ghulam Farid of Lahore had been provided talent scholarships of worth Rs333,233 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund on the orders of the provincial ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In another case, a sum of Rs2.432 million was released on the ombudsman’s orders to construct a boundary wall of Government Girls High School Dandian in Kamonke tehsil, he added.

He said that the office of the ombudsman Punjab facilitated in releasing the payment of Rs2,808,050 to Allah Wasaya of Kasur as pension arrears and also intervened in the payment of employment dues of Rs1,293,770 to Sardar Masih of Faisalabad. Similarly, Sarfraz Khan of Jhang district was succeeded in getting the pending amount of Rs1,813,000 of his sugarcane crop after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office, he added. The spokesman added that Rs1,703,213 was paid to a Mianwali-based government contractor namely Khaliq Dad Khan. At least Rs13,46,751 was released to Abdul Ghafoor Dar of Gujrat in arrears in addition to issuing a family pension to him.

In another case, Rs0.5 million rupees were paid to Ali Ramzan of Sialkot as a death grant and M Tariq of Nankana Sahib was given Rs322,222 as arrears of payments for services rendered to the Buildings Department. He noted that arrears worth Rs216,699 were paid to M Afzal of Rahim Yar Khan in addition to restoration of the monthly grant of the provincial welfare fund. In a separate development, Rs103,275 was released to Syed Khadim Hussain of Gujranwala as rent arrears of his building and an educational stipend of Rs50,000 from the welfare fund was also paid to Rajab Ali of Toba Tek Singh on the instructions of the ombudsman’s office, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Local Government and Community Development secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch visited the offices of Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company here on Monday. The project director briefed the secretary on the performance and various other aspects of the PRMSC project.

The secretary directed the authorities to immediately recruit social mobilisers and procurement specialists for the company. He said that the list of villages to be selected for its pilot project should be presented in the next board meeting. He said that the management information system should be procured as soon as possible for effective monitoring of the project and the achievement of the given objectives should be ensured within the stipulated time.

Baloch said that the project would provide clean drinking water and the best sewerage system to the backward villages, which would help in controlling diseases in the target villages. Earlier, he was told in the briefing that the it was a unique project of its kind which was working to provide basic facilities in 16 selected tehsils of different districts across the province. The project director said that more than one million rural people would benefit from the Punjab Municipal Services project. It was further informed in the briefing that in the first phase, the recruitment for the company head office had been completed while the process of setting up offices at the tehsil level and selecting 200 villages for the pilot project was going on.