Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement about Punjab MPAs’ absence from assembly on the day of Chief Minister voting is a proof of “political hooliganism”.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid while leveling allegations on Rana Sanaullah, said that kidnapping the members of Punjab Assembly or buying and selling will be the last nail in the coffin.

He said that he said that the current Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be the next Punjab CM. Rashid went on to say that dollar has reached up to Rs218 and “no one is thinking about the devastated economy”.

He further lamented that that the country will face further problems if there will be no political stability.

Earlier on Monday, federal minister Sanaullah said that currently Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has 188 votes in the assembly while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had 180 votes, and asked what Pervaiz Elahi would do if five MPAs didn’t show up on the day of vote (July 22).

 

