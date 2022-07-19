Israr Ahmad

RO orders recount in PP-07 after PTI challenges results

RAWALPINDI   –     Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition seek­ing vote re-count in PP-7, Rawal­pindi II, where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Raja Sagheer Ahmed defeated PTI’s Col (retd) Shabbir Awan by a thin margin of around 49 votes. In his petition, PTI candidate Shabbir Awan asked for a recount and said that the rejected ballots should be shown as he alleged that these bal­lots had been added by the polling staff to Raja Sagheer Ahmed’s tally

More Stories
Karachi

JI announces sit-in over postponement of Sindh LG polls

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 599 COVID-19 cases in one day

Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

1 of 10,971

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More