RO orders recount in PP-07 after PTI challenges results

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition seek­ing vote re-count in PP-7, Rawal­pindi II, where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Raja Sagheer Ahmed defeated PTI’s Col (retd) Shabbir Awan by a thin margin of around 49 votes. In his petition, PTI candidate Shabbir Awan asked for a recount and said that the rejected ballots should be shown as he alleged that these bal­lots had been added by the polling staff to Raja Sagheer Ahmed’s tally