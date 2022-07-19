Rupee plunges to Rs215.19; PSX loses 707 points

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee plunged by Rs 4.23 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 215.19 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 210.95.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 210.5 and Rs 213 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by Rs 7.66 and closed at Rs 218.23 against the previous day’s clos­ing of Rs 211.57. The Japanese Yen gained 04 paisas to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 7.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 257.24 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.64. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by Rs 1.12 to close at Rs 58.58 and Rs 57.30 respectively.

Meanwhile, the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 707.80 points, a negative change of 1.68 per­cent, closing at 41,367.11 points against 42,074.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 151,351,993 shares were trad­ed during the day compared to the trade of 140,118,124 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.357 billion against Rs 5.374 billion on last trading day. As many as 326 compa­nies transacted shares in the stock market, 55 of them recorded gain and 253 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,730,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.36, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 10,311,000 and price per share of Rs 3.05 and TPL Properties with volume of 8,299,678 and price per share of Rs 19.36.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 162.38 per share, closing at Rs 2,350 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 20 to Rs 849.99. Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share closing at Rs 9,800 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 45 to close at Rs 755.