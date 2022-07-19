Russian shelling kills 6 in Donbas as Zelensky replaces security chief

KYIV – Russian shelling in battle-scarred east Ukraine on Mon­day left six dead, Kyiv said, as the country was reeling from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to sack two senior law enforcement officials.

EU foreign ministers were convening meanwhile to discuss toughening sanctions against Moscow and the bloc’s foreign policy chief warned of the “life and death” consequences of Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports.

Rescue workers in blue hel­mets could be seen digging through debris and clearing rubble from the collapsed re­mains of a two-storey building in Toretsk in the industrial east that was struck by Russian ar­tillery early Monday. “Rescuers found and recovered the bod­ies of five dead people in total. Three people were rescued from the rubble and one of them died in hospital,” the emergency services said, adding their res­cue operations had concluded.