Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

KARACHI – A seven-storey building on Monday collapsed in Kara­chi’s Moosa Colony, days after the structure got damaged following rainfall in the city.

The seven-storey struc­ture was built on 40 square-yard land and got titled af­ter rainfall in the city. “The building was vacated timely prior to its collapse, avoid­ing any loss of life,” the ad­ditional inspector general of police (AIG) Karachi said.

Moreover, the police and rescue officials rushed to the incident site and cordoned off the area and worked with authorities to clear the area from the building’s de­bris. Karachi has witnessed multiple incidents of build­ing collapse owing to negli­gence of the civic authorities who have kept mum over the construction of multi­ple-storey structures in the metropolitan without gov­ernment approval.

The Sindh government in May this year decided to launch a crackdown against illegal structures during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and concerned officials.