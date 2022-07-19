Shafqat Amanat Ali excites fans, shares his masterpiece Manqabat

ISLAMABAD – Singer, songwriter and composer Shafqat Am­anat Ali surprised his fans by sharing his soul­ful Manqabat via social media platforms. Hailing from Patiala gharana tra­dition of music, the once lead vocalist of pop rock band Fuzon, Ali recently took it to his Twitter han­dle to announce the official upload of his first ever composed Manqabat. “On the occasion of Eid-al-Ghadir, I am pleased to share the first ever Manqa­bat written and composed by me. Presenting ‘Dil Hai Tera Ghar Ya Ali’ from my studio,” stated the vocalist while sharing the significance of the upload as being associated with an auspicious occasion. Just after the post, fans poured immense love and support for the artist over social media. “God bless you Shafqat ji for this soulful song. Your voice infuses a divine spark into words,” shared a fan in the comment section of official YouTube upload.