Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

LARKANA – PPP activists, led by MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, held a Quran-Khuwani at the Mazar of Shahnawaz Bhutto at his final resting place in Garhi Khuda Bux to observe his 37th death anniversary with respect.

After recitation from the Holy Book, they offered a col­lective prayers for his eternal peace which was followed by distribution of free food (Lun­gar) among the participants. They also showered rose pet­als at his Mazar and shouted slogans. Speaking on the oc­casion, Junejo said that Shahn­awaz Bhutto, the youngest son of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was martyred by poi­soning as part of a dictatorial conspiracy because he was the leader of the youth at that time.

He said the Bhutto family had made great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in this country and it was the reason why the People’s Party had become a chain of the four provinces of the country.

The mission of martyrs was being successfully carried for­ward by PPP chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari and they believed that the next prime minister of the country would be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and he was the one who could steer this country out of the present worst economic cri­sis, he added. The People’s Party is the only political par­ty whose roots are rooted in the people, Junejo says, as no other significant leader par­ticipated in the anniversary.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 37th martyrdom day.