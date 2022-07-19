Sharifs have no expertise in running country: Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday while taking a dig at the government said that the economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running an economy or administration.

Venting out his anger on the incumbent rulers in his latest tweet, the former prime minister wrote that the nation will hold accountable all those responsible for the conspiracy of the regime change and bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs.

Imran Khan went on to say, “When US regime conspiracy’s VoNC was tabled dollar was at Rs178 but today it is Rs 224 & in freefall despite IMF agreement.”

The PTI chairman further said that Sharif’s only expertise is looting, money laundering & getting NROs.