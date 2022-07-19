News Desk

Sharifs have no expertise in running country: Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday while taking a dig at the government said that the economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running an economy or administration.

Venting out his anger on the incumbent rulers in his latest tweet, the former prime minister wrote that the nation will hold accountable all those responsible for the conspiracy of the regime change and bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs.

Imran Khan went on to say, “When US regime conspiracy’s VoNC was tabled dollar was at Rs178 but today it is Rs 224 & in freefall despite IMF agreement.”

The PTI chairman further said that Sharif’s only expertise is looting, money laundering & getting NROs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-N has snatched PTI’s seats in by-polls: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad

NAB Acting Chairman challenges PAC mandate in IHC

National

Sindh Wildlife officials rescue seven stranded dolphins

Islamabad

NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial

Islamabad

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

1 of 8,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More