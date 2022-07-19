Sikh pilgrims visit historical Gurdwaras of Hazara, Malakand
PESHAWAR – As part of 75th-year diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan’s independence, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority arranged a visit of Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) to the historical Gurdwaras of Hazara and Malakand districts.
Eager to explore their heritage and learn more about their historical presence, the delegation visited different Gurdwaras and offered their prayers. While visiting the historical Gurdwara in Mansehra, Chairman Singh Sabha Youth Sardar Parindar Singh said, “It’s a pleasure to see that the historical Gurdwara is well-maintained. Moreover, the library established here not only preserves religious text but is also promoting educational activities.”
On the occasion, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Abid Khan said, “There are numerous historical shrines of the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we are taking adequate steps to promote religious tourism while maintaining the sanctity of these sites and encouraging religious tourism so that not only local minorities but also the foreign community can pay a visit to these places and perform their religious activities.”
Manager Events Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Hassina Shauk said, “Tourism facilities have been provided to various communities in the province and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is helping minorities and treating them with respect and honour. Earlier many events including boating have been organised for the Sikh community. Besides religious tourism, we are trying to promote adventure tourism for the minorities.”
During the visit, the group will also explore Gurdwaras and other historical sites in Swat Mingora district which were closed post-partition and are now open for tourists after restoration.
The group has expressed special gratitude for the efforts extended by KPCTA and hoped that these cultural and religious ties would be further strengthened by such activities in future.