Sikh pilgrims visit historical Gurdwaras of Hazara, Malakand

PESHAWAR   –   As part of 75th-year diamond ju­bilee celebrations of Pakistan’s independence, the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Culture and Tourism Au­thority arranged a visit of Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) to the histori­cal Gurdwaras of Hazara and Mal­akand districts.

Eager to explore their heritage and learn more about their his­torical presence, the delegation visited different Gurdwaras and offered their prayers. While vis­iting the historical Gurdwara in Mansehra, Chairman Singh Sab­ha Youth Sardar Parindar Sin­gh said, “It’s a pleasure to see that the historical Gurdwara is well-maintained. Moreover, the library established here not only preserves religious text but is also promoting educational ac­tivities.”

On the occasion, Director Gen­eral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Abid Khan said, “There are numer­ous historical shrines of the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa and we are taking adequate steps to promote religious tour­ism while maintaining the sanctity of these sites and encouraging re­ligious tourism so that not only lo­cal minorities but also the foreign community can pay a visit to these places and perform their religious activities.”

Manager Events Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Culture and Tour­ism Authority (KPCTA) Hassina Shauk said, “Tourism facilities have been provided to various communities in the province and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment is helping minorities and treating them with respect and honour. Earlier many events including boating have been or­ganised for the Sikh communi­ty. Besides religious tourism, we are trying to promote adventure tourism for the minorities.”

During the visit, the group will also explore Gurdwaras and oth­er historical sites in Swat Min­gora district which were closed post-partition and are now open for tourists after restoration.

The group has expressed special gratitude for the efforts extended by KPCTA and hoped that these cultural and religious ties would be further strengthened by such activities in future.

