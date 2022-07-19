Smith rides back-nine charge to win 150th British Open

ST ANDREWS – Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship, com­ing from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy saw another major slip through his fingers.

Smith, winner of golf’s unofficial fifth major, The Play­ers Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Nor­man in 1993. The 28-year-old Queenslander also became the first Australian man to claim one of golf’s four majors since Jason Day’s victory at the 2015 PGA Championship.

“All the names on there, every player that’s been at the top of their game has won this championship,” said Smith, adding he had no plans to get rid of his famous mullet hairstyle. “It’s pretty cool to be on there. “It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it will for a few weeks.”

Smith’s winning total of 20-under 268 was one bet­ter than playing partner American Cameron Young, who eagled the last for a 65 to finish alone in second while McIlroy, the betting favourite coming into St An­drews, faltered at the finish to settle for third.

McIlroy started the final round tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland four strokes clear of the pack and an end to his eight-year major drought looked in sight as he moved two shots ahead alone in first. The four-time major win­ner’s conservative game plan had appeared to work to perfection as he carded an error free two-under 70. But in the end fortune fa­voured the brave as Smith’s go-for-broke ap­proach ended with him being crowned Cham­pion Golfer of the Year.

It was another cruel near miss for McIl­roy who now has top-10 finishes in all four of this season’s majors, adding a third place at St Andrews to a runner-up result at the Masters and a fifth-placed finish at the U.S. Open. “I felt like I didn’t do much wrong to­day, but I didn’t do much right either,” summed up McIlroy. As McIlroy and Hovland set out under overcast skies they no doubt no­ticed the low scores put up by early starters like Sadom Kaewkan­jana of Thailand and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer who were in the clubhouse with seven-under 65s. For Smith and Young the message was received — the Claret Jug was still within reach. The world No 2 had preached patience the entire week and was doing just that as he reached the turn without a bogey, a single birdie good enough to keep him two shots ahead of a trio of challengers — Hovland, Smith and Young. Yet while McIlroy was practising patience, Smith was mounting a devastating all-out attack, firing five straight birdies to start the back nine, knocking McIlroy from the top of the leaderboard.

One more birdie at the 18th and all that was left for Smith to do was to wait and see if McIlroy, playing the pair behind him, could eagle the last to force a playoff. Smith was not celebrating just yet, know­ing anything was possible having watched Young roll in a 15-foot eagle putt at the 18th to join him momen­tarily on 19-under, until he drained his short birdie to clinch the Jug. Smith earned $2.5 million for his win.