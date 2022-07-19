Speakers at Kashmir conference in UK urge world to save South Asia from catastrophe

Speakers at the Kashmir conference called on the international community to rein in the RSS-backed Hindutva regime in India to save South Asia from becoming a victim of a big catastrophe as a result of the hate policies being pursued by the Modi government in the region.

The Labour Campaign for International Development and Labour Friends of Kashmir was held at High Wycombe town, northwest of London, to discuss on how peace can be achieved in Kashmir.

The event was attended by Member of British Parliament Naz Shah, Labour Party In-Charge Campaign David Taylor, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, former JI AJK president, Mushtaq Lashari, Third World Solidarity Forum chairman, Nayeem Tahir, local mayor, and leaders of the British and Pakistani and Kashmiri community.

The speakers including Naz Shah and David Taylor appealed to the community leaders to forge unity to raise a united voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

They promised to pass a comprehensive resolution in the next session of the party and assured to continue support until the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination is achieved.

Abdul Rasheed Turabi while speaking as a special guest briefed the participants on the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and warned that if Modi’s brutal policies were not checked, peace in entire South Asia may be at stake.

The Hindutva agenda of RSS-backed BJP regime is a direct threat to all minorities including Sikhs, Christians and Muslims in Indian and Kashmir, he said.

Turabi pointed out that the Kashmir dispute originated as a result of wrong policies of the then British government led by the Labour Party.

“It is, therefore, responsibility of the United Kingdom to resolve the Kashmir dispute to undo its past mistakes,” he said and urged the British government to put a strong diplomatic pressure on India to resolve the matter.

He particularly mentioned the measures taken by the Modi government post August 2019 illegal actions and said that the lives of Kashmiri detained leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi and others were in danger in different jails of India. At the end of the program, dinner was served and a question and answer session was held.