SRB extends dates for tax deposit, e-filing of tax returns

KARACHI – Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for electronic deposit of provincial sales tax on ser­vices to July 21 while date for E-filing of tax returns for the month was also ex­tended to July 25, 2022. Ac­cording to a SRB circular issued here on Monday, the registered persons, includ­ing the withholding agents covered by the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax Spe­cial Procedure (Withhold­ing) Rules, 2014 were given additional time to e-deposit the amounts of Sindh sales tax for the tax period June 2022, on or before July 21 (Thursday). They were fur­ther allowed to e-file their tax returns (both in Form SST-03 or Form SSTW-03) for the tax period June 2022, on or before July 25 (Monday). The extension has been granted under sec­tion 81 of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.