Our Staff Reporter

SSP reshuffles police officials posted at 3 police stations on complaint of slain Bilal Kaka’s family

HYDERABAD    –   The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh has reshuffled the police officials posted at 3 police stations and a po­lice check post including the SHO of Bhitai Nagar police station on com­plaint of family of Bilal Kaka, whose killing provoked ethnic tensions in the province.

According to the office order is­sued here on Monday, the SHO PS Bhitai Nagar Ziad Noonari had been replaced by Sub Inspector Ayaz Ali Bughio as the new SHO.

Kaka’s family led a protest sit-in outside the SSP Office on Monday accusing Noonari for weakening the case of Kaka’s murder against the 6 accused persons.

The police have so far accused 2 accused persons and one of them, Afzal Khan, was produced before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate IV who granted Khan’s physical re­mand to the police.

Meanwhile, the other officials who had been reshuffled include Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Aqlani, SIP Farhanuddin Memon and SIP Ali Muhammad Bajeer who had been posted at PS Husri, PS Tando Jam and Check Post Seri, respectively

More Stories
Islamabad

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

1 of 9,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More