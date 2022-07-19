STA announces half-yearly rankings

LAHORE – Mu­hammad Ali of Malir Garrison earned top position in men’s singles ranking for the first time in his tennis career when he accumulated 55 ranking points in Sindh Ranking Tour­naments played during Jan–June 2022. According to Sindh Tennis Association (STA) Se­nior Vice President Muham­mad Khalid Rehmani, the STA has announced the half-yearly rankings of the association in order to encourage and mo­tivate them for further prog­ress in the remaining half of the year. Besides top position holder M Ali, Shahab Khan of CAA Club secured second with 45 points, Adnan Khan of CAA third with 30 points while Vinod Das, Hasnain Ma­lik, M Asif, M Arshad and Ibad-ur-Rehman earned 15 points each to share fourth position. Marium Shahid became No 1 ladies singles with 30 points, Eraj Batool second with 20 points and Shanze third with 15 points. In U-17 singles, Malik Hasnain (50) is first, Ah­san Ahmed (30) second and Taimoor Ansari (20) third. In U-15 singles, Dhuraf Das is on top, Ahsan Ahmed second, Taimoor Ansari and Imdad Ali & Aiman Haris jointly fourth. In U-13 singles, Imdad Ali and Ahsan Ahmed jointly on top, Mahd Shahzad and Ro­hab Faisal jointly second and Nibras, Laraib Shamsi and Zain Ehtisham jointly third. Muzammil Qureshi on top in U-11 singles, Syed Abdullah second and Rohan Das third. In U-9 singles, Arsh Imran is on top, Nayyel Sohaib second and Raahim Faisal third. In U-8 singles, Azan Imran is on top, Raaid & Umer Zaman jointly second, Raahim Faisal third and M Haider fourth.