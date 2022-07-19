STA announces half-yearly rankings
LAHORE – Muhammad Ali of Malir Garrison earned top position in men’s singles ranking for the first time in his tennis career when he accumulated 55 ranking points in Sindh Ranking Tournaments played during Jan–June 2022. According to Sindh Tennis Association (STA) Senior Vice President Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, the STA has announced the half-yearly rankings of the association in order to encourage and motivate them for further progress in the remaining half of the year. Besides top position holder M Ali, Shahab Khan of CAA Club secured second with 45 points, Adnan Khan of CAA third with 30 points while Vinod Das, Hasnain Malik, M Asif, M Arshad and Ibad-ur-Rehman earned 15 points each to share fourth position. Marium Shahid became No 1 ladies singles with 30 points, Eraj Batool second with 20 points and Shanze third with 15 points. In U-17 singles, Malik Hasnain (50) is first, Ahsan Ahmed (30) second and Taimoor Ansari (20) third. In U-15 singles, Dhuraf Das is on top, Ahsan Ahmed second, Taimoor Ansari and Imdad Ali & Aiman Haris jointly fourth. In U-13 singles, Imdad Ali and Ahsan Ahmed jointly on top, Mahd Shahzad and Rohab Faisal jointly second and Nibras, Laraib Shamsi and Zain Ehtisham jointly third. Muzammil Qureshi on top in U-11 singles, Syed Abdullah second and Rohan Das third. In U-9 singles, Arsh Imran is on top, Nayyel Sohaib second and Raahim Faisal third. In U-8 singles, Azan Imran is on top, Raaid & Umer Zaman jointly second, Raahim Faisal third and M Haider fourth.