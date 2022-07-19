Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

TAIPEI – A special exhibition on insects is currently under­way at the Palace Museum in Taipei, providing an intriguing destination for children over the sum­mer vacation and allowing them to gain a new perspective on the miniature world of insects. The exhibition, themed “Hide-and-Seek Insects,” features 75 traditional Chinese paintings depict­ing various insects ranging from butterflies to cockroaches, in addition to virtual reality shows. These paintings, literally called “grass-and-insect paintings” in English, depict the grass or flower-dwelling species as the protagonist. It is a sub-category of traditional Chinese bird-and-flower painting, according to the museum. In an effort to arouse children’s interest in the displays, the ex­hibition is designed in the form of an adventure show and invites visitors to pass through different exhibition halls and complete tasks.

“It is a good option for kids to utilize their time in the summer holiday while learning something new and developing a better understanding of the cultural relics on display,” said a visitor who brought his two kids to the exhibition.