Agencies

Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

TAIPEI   –   A special exhibition on insects is currently under­way at the Palace Museum in Taipei, providing an intriguing destination for children over the sum­mer vacation and allowing them to gain a new perspective on the miniature world of insects. The exhibition, themed “Hide-and-Seek Insects,” features 75 traditional Chinese paintings depict­ing various insects ranging from butterflies to cockroaches, in addition to virtual reality shows. These paintings, literally called “grass-and-insect paintings” in English, depict the grass or flower-dwelling species as the protagonist. It is a sub-category of traditional Chinese bird-and-flower painting, according to the museum. In an effort to arouse children’s interest in the displays, the ex­hibition is designed in the form of an adventure show and invites visitors to pass through different exhibition halls and complete tasks.

“It is a good option for kids to utilize their time in the summer holiday while learning something new and developing a better understanding of the cultural relics on display,” said a visitor who brought his two kids to the exhibition.

More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

National

POA raises concerns at drastic cuts in CWG, ISG-bound Pak contingents

National

Hosts dominate day 3, take lead to 333

Entertainment

Shafqat Amanat Ali excites fans, shares his masterpiece Manqabat

International

Russian shelling kills 6 in Donbas as Zelensky replaces security chief

International

7 dead after winds hit dock in east China’s Ningbo

Islamabad

RO orders recount in PP-07 after PTI challenges results

Business

ICCI for withdrawal of hike in interest rate to save economy from troubles

Business

PTCL Group posts 5.7 percent revenue growth in half year 2022

Business

Easypaisa launches credit score visibility feature for customers

1 of 10,570

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More