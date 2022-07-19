PR

Tecno Camon 19 Neo highly praised by tech community

LAHORE    –   TECNO Mobile’s recently launched mobile phone Camon 19 Neo has been highly praised by tech community because of its great features and price for consumers in Pakistan.

Official statement by TECNO Pakistan said: “TECNO with global presence is one of the re­sponsible mobile brand because of its product prices, features. TECNO Mobile installed their state-of-the-art mobile assembly in Karachi Pakistan benefiting the country economy and liveli­hood of thousands by creating employments” The first state of the art assembly plant of mobile phones in Pakistan was set up by Chinese investors. The second mobile assembly unit has been installed in Lahore in collabora­tion with local tech company

