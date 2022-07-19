The Aftermath

The results for Punjab’s by-elections revealed a sweeping victory for PTI, with 15 seats out of 20. This means that the tenuous majority held by the PML-N coalition in Punjab is now short of numbers and the Chief Minister might have to cede space for Pervaiz Elahi in the province. The federation would almost surely follow if the coalition cannot hold Pun­jab. This would mean that we might be heading for general elections sooner than previously thought.

For the PTI, this is a major win. The actual victory of its candidates sets off a chain of consequences that allows for its primary demand for fresh elections to be the outcome. But more than that, for Imran Khan, this means that his sup­port stands behind him even after all that has happened. Whether or not the foreign conspiracy narrative is true—which it is not—becomes irrelevant if the people believe it. The mass online and in-person contact campaign launched by the PTI chairman since his removal through the vote of no confidence has been unmatched. From making constant appearances on TV screens to hosting large Twitter spaces where he got his narrative through, it is clear that PTI success­fully translated this following into support in the polls. This is also evidenced by the high turnout numbers across polling stations in all constituencies.

For the PML-N this is the worst possible outcome, but not altogether unexpect­ed. The steps taken in previous months have hit the party’s popularity hard, and it is clear that PTI is winning the battle of narratives. The poll indicates that in­flation and the energy crisis are now firmly being seen as the new government’s problems. It is clear that Punjab is no longer the bastion it once was and this is something the party must change if it is to offer up a decent contest in the next electoral contest in the province, which is likely to be the general elections.

It looks likely that governance and economic stability will be put to the side to secure some sort of political win in the coming weeks. For PML-N and its partners, there is little time to reflect on what happened in Punjab; course correction must be immediate. Taking over the government was a mistake if it translated into a major loss in support, but going forward the gap between major support in Punjab and other areas needs to be bridged. All eyes will be on what the government decides to do next—but giving in to Imran Khan’s demand for fresh elections might be the only realistic course to take. However, agreeing on a date does not mean that any announcement for fresh elections will be implemented immediately.