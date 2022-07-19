Our Staff Reporter

Three held; drugs, arms recovered

KARACHI   –    Risala police on Monday have arrest­ed three outlaws including a motor­cycle lifter and a drug peddler.

According to SHO Risala police sta­tion Zulfiqar Ahmed, police recovered a pistol, 120 grams of hashish, a sto­len mobile phone and a motorcycle. The accused were identified as Kam­ran, Riaz and Rafi. Police registered FIRs against the accused and further investigations were underway.

RANGERS ARREST ROBBER FROM QASBA COLONY

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and po­lice in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused in­volved in various robberies from Qasba Colony area of the city.

According to a news release is­sued on Monday, the arrested iden­tified as Abdul Basit. During initial interrogation, he confessed his in­volvement in various robberies.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

1 of 9,473

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More