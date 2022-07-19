Three held; drugs, arms recovered
KARACHI – Risala police on Monday have arrested three outlaws including a motorcycle lifter and a drug peddler.
According to SHO Risala police station Zulfiqar Ahmed, police recovered a pistol, 120 grams of hashish, a stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle. The accused were identified as Kamran, Riaz and Rafi. Police registered FIRs against the accused and further investigations were underway.
RANGERS ARREST ROBBER FROM QASBA COLONY
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused involved in various robberies from Qasba Colony area of the city.
According to a news release issued on Monday, the arrested identified as Abdul Basit. During initial interrogation, he confessed his involvement in various robberies.