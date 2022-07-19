Three held; drugs, arms recovered

KARACHI – Risala police on Monday have arrest­ed three outlaws including a motor­cycle lifter and a drug peddler.

According to SHO Risala police sta­tion Zulfiqar Ahmed, police recovered a pistol, 120 grams of hashish, a sto­len mobile phone and a motorcycle. The accused were identified as Kam­ran, Riaz and Rafi. Police registered FIRs against the accused and further investigations were underway.

RANGERS ARREST ROBBER FROM QASBA COLONY

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and po­lice in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an accused in­volved in various robberies from Qasba Colony area of the city.

According to a news release is­sued on Monday, the arrested iden­tified as Abdul Basit. During initial interrogation, he confessed his in­volvement in various robberies.