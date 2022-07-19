Staff Reporter

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

LAHORE    –    Three more matches decid­ed in the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 here at National Hockey Sta­dium on Monday. In the first match of the day, Ali Amir Club Sargodha outpaced Youth Club Karachi by 4-2. Both the teams played well against each other but Karachi’s club played bet­ter hockey, thus emerging as winner of the encounter by the margin of two goals. The second match of the day saw Bijli Ghar Club Mardan out­smarting Jinnah Hockey Club Islamabad by 6-3. The match began at a high pace but then Mardan Club players showed their class and supremacy and comfortably won the match by the margin of three goals. The third and last match of the day between Civil Qtr Club PSC and Young Youth Club Quetta ended in a 1-1. Today (Tues­day), three more matches will be played.

