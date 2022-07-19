APP

Tribals block Pak-Afghan highway against load-shedding

KHYBER    –   Dozens of tribesmen blocked Pa­kistan-Afghan highway in protest against excessive load-shedding in Jamrud on Monday.

A large number of people from different walks of life including recently elected female council­lors gathered in front of electricity grid station in Jamrud and staged a protest sit-in on the main high­way suspending all kind of vehic­ular traffic.

The protestors were holding placards and banner inscribed with slogans in favour of their de­mands. They were also chanting slogans against TESCO and WAP­DA officials for carrying unsched­uled and excessive load-shedding in their respective areas.

Addressing the protesters, the tribal elders including Shahid Zaman Afridi, Malik Zaheen Gul Afridi and others said that elec­tricity load-shedding in Jam­rud has reached to 20-hour daily, which is unfair.

They demanded that as per the schedule of TESCO only six hours load-shedding of electricity to be acceptable otherwise they will continue their agitation

More Stories
Islamabad

Indian oppressive state apparatus failed to stop freedom struggle of Kashmiris: PM

National

Fawad claims five govt MNAs in contact with PTI

National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

1 of 9,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More