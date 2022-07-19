Tribals block Pak-Afghan highway against load-shedding

KHYBER – Dozens of tribesmen blocked Pa­kistan-Afghan highway in protest against excessive load-shedding in Jamrud on Monday.

A large number of people from different walks of life including recently elected female council­lors gathered in front of electricity grid station in Jamrud and staged a protest sit-in on the main high­way suspending all kind of vehic­ular traffic.

The protestors were holding placards and banner inscribed with slogans in favour of their de­mands. They were also chanting slogans against TESCO and WAP­DA officials for carrying unsched­uled and excessive load-shedding in their respective areas.

Addressing the protesters, the tribal elders including Shahid Zaman Afridi, Malik Zaheen Gul Afridi and others said that elec­tricity load-shedding in Jam­rud has reached to 20-hour daily, which is unfair.

They demanded that as per the schedule of TESCO only six hours load-shedding of electricity to be acceptable otherwise they will continue their agitation