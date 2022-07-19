Tribals block Pak-Afghan highway against load-shedding
KHYBER – Dozens of tribesmen blocked Pakistan-Afghan highway in protest against excessive load-shedding in Jamrud on Monday.
A large number of people from different walks of life including recently elected female councillors gathered in front of electricity grid station in Jamrud and staged a protest sit-in on the main highway suspending all kind of vehicular traffic.
The protestors were holding placards and banner inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They were also chanting slogans against TESCO and WAPDA officials for carrying unscheduled and excessive load-shedding in their respective areas.
Addressing the protesters, the tribal elders including Shahid Zaman Afridi, Malik Zaheen Gul Afridi and others said that electricity load-shedding in Jamrud has reached to 20-hour daily, which is unfair.
They demanded that as per the schedule of TESCO only six hours load-shedding of electricity to be acceptable otherwise they will continue their agitation