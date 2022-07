ATTOCK – Three teenage girls drowned in river Indus on Wednesday. They were from Parachinar and had come for picnic. Rescue 1122 Attock retrieved their bodies after a rescue operation for two hours. Those who drowned include Raniya d/o Salman, Hadia d/o Ibrahim and Salma d/o Muhammad Jan. As per Rescue 1122 sources, another girl Sahiba d/o Salman was rescued alive and was shifted to THQ Hospital Hazro.