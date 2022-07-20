Our Staff Reporter

300 patients treated in Awaran’s Arajahu free medical camp

QUETTA – Manager of Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Tuesday said free medical camp was set up in Civil Dispensary Arajahu area of Awaran district.

He said that this initiative taken on the special directive of Health Minister Balochistan Syed Ehsan Shah, Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir and Director General Health Noor Muhammad Qazi. He said that specialist doctors examined more than 300 patients including men, women and children in the free medical camp despite free of cost medicines were given to the patients after checking them in the camp.

He said that Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah was taking measures to provide free treatment facilities to the people affected by rains and floods at their doorsteps in light of the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.  Dr. Khuram Hadi, Deputy Director TB, Dr. Alam Zehri, DHO, Awaran, Dr. Hanif, Deputy DHO, Awaran and other staff were also present in the free medical camp.

 

