APP

4 firecrackers dealers held

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested four firecrackers dealers and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from their possession during operation here on Tuesday

According police spokesman, Ganjmundi police in a raid arrested the accused who were identified as Abid, Numan, Javed and Shahrukh.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team said that the crackdown will continue against the firecrackers sellers.  In the past, a number of cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to the use and sale of firecrackers.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

New rain spell starts this week

Islamabad

Implementation of IMF agreement must for reviving economy: Miftah

Islamabad

Coalition govt decides to reshuffle FBR board members

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

Lahore

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

Lahore

Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted

Lahore

Elahi claims IB being used to trace Opp MPAs’ locations

Lahore

Coalition govt decides to complete tenure

1 of 3,112

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More