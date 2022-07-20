4 firecrackers dealers held

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested four firecrackers dealers and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from their possession during operation here on Tuesday

According police spokesman, Ganjmundi police in a raid arrested the accused who were identified as Abid, Numan, Javed and Shahrukh.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team said that the crackdown will continue against the firecrackers sellers. In the past, a number of cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to the use and sale of firecrackers.