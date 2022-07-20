SHAHID RAO

Acting Chairman NAB moves IHC against PAC jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD   –   The Acting Chairman of National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah on Tuesday ap­proached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) chal­lenging the jurisdiction of Public Accounts Com­mittee (PAC) regarding issuance of summons to DG NAB Lahore and former NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to answer the sex­ual harassment charges against them by a wom­an Tayyaba Gul.

In this regard, Acting Chairman NAB Zahir Shah moved the court through additional prosecutor general NAB Jehanzeb Khan Bhar­wana and cited Federa­tion of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Speaker through the Secretary National As­sembly, Chairman Pub­lic Accounts Committee, Additional Secretary PAC and Deputy Direc­tor PAC as respondents.

The petitioner stated that the subject mat­ter of this constitution petition emanate from the proceedings under­taken by the PAC dated June 24 pertaining to the National Account­ability Bureau (com­prehensive briefing on the recoveries made by NAB with reference to meeting of the PAC held on 07.06.2022) as com­municated to NAB vide letter dated 21.06.2022.

He further said that it is pertinent to men­tion that vide impugned Minutes of the Meeting / Memorandum of the Public Accounts Com­mittee Notice, 115th meeting held on 07-06- 2022 wherein directions have been given to NAB directly connected with inquiries, investigations, complaints and proceed­ings before the compe­tent Courts of jurisdic­tion whereas on the matter regarding alleged sexual harassment and both these directions are beyond the scope and ambit of the jurisdiction vested in the Public Ac­counts Committee as envisaged in Rule 198, 201(5), 202 and 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, framed under the provi­sions of Article 67 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner further said that the subsequent findings vide impugned Minutes of Meeting com­municated through cov­ering letter dated 14-07-2022 which culminates from the aforesaid No­tice and Memorandum.

He contended that moreover, the findings and directions envis­aged in the impugned Minutes of Meeting is evidently in contraven­tion to the mandate of Law and the prescribed Rules of Procedure.

