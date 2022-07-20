Acting Chairman NAB moves IHC against PAC jurisdiction
ISLAMABAD – The Acting Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the jurisdiction of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding issuance of summons to DG NAB Lahore and former NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to answer the sexual harassment charges against them by a woman Tayyaba Gul.
In this regard, Acting Chairman NAB Zahir Shah moved the court through additional prosecutor general NAB Jehanzeb Khan Bharwana and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Speaker through the Secretary National Assembly, Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Additional Secretary PAC and Deputy Director PAC as respondents.
The petitioner stated that the subject matter of this constitution petition emanate from the proceedings undertaken by the PAC dated June 24 pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (comprehensive briefing on the recoveries made by NAB with reference to meeting of the PAC held on 07.06.2022) as communicated to NAB vide letter dated 21.06.2022.
He further said that it is pertinent to mention that vide impugned Minutes of the Meeting / Memorandum of the Public Accounts Committee Notice, 115th meeting held on 07-06- 2022 wherein directions have been given to NAB directly connected with inquiries, investigations, complaints and proceedings before the competent Courts of jurisdiction whereas on the matter regarding alleged sexual harassment and both these directions are beyond the scope and ambit of the jurisdiction vested in the Public Accounts Committee as envisaged in Rule 198, 201(5), 202 and 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, framed under the provisions of Article 67 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
The petitioner further said that the subsequent findings vide impugned Minutes of Meeting communicated through covering letter dated 14-07-2022 which culminates from the aforesaid Notice and Memorandum.
He contended that moreover, the findings and directions envisaged in the impugned Minutes of Meeting is evidently in contravention to the mandate of Law and the prescribed Rules of Procedure.