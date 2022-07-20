Agha Hassan Baloch presides over Sub-Committee of Senate at COMSATS University

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch presided over the 6th Meeting of Sub-Committee of the Senate COMSATS University Islamabad today.

The meeting was attended by The Secretary Science and Technology Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Muammad Tabbasum Afzal, Director General Faculty affairs Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Treasurer COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Mr. Muhammad Azam and senior officers of The Ministry of Science and Technology.

While addressing the meeting Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch emphasized the need of new campuses and directed the management of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) to enhance collaboration with the relevant departments to establish the Sukkur and Quetta campuses of the university in this financial year.

The sub-committee of CUI granted approval of the appointment of the Deans, Faculty of Business Administration and Faculty of Science.

In the meeting, the sub-committee also agreed upon the proposal of affiliation of educational institutions with the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) to improve the educational standard of the country and financial position of the University as well.

After detailed deliberation on the agenda of appointment of Registrar COMSATS University the Subcommittee decided and directed to undertake the process afresh.

The Rector COMSATS University briefed about the implementation status of the decisions of the 5th Meeting of the Sub-committee of the Senate.

The Federal Minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the University for Promotion of education in the country and expressed the hope that university will further improve the quality of education and also ensure good governance.