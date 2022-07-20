News Desk

Ahsan Iqbal lauds PTI’s Roshan Pakistan Programme

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal has lauded Roshan Pakistan Programme

The Roshan Pakistan Programme was lauded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with an aim to attract overseas Pakistanis and inflows of dollars into Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, Ahsan Iqbal said Roshan Pakistan Programme was launched by the PTI government, two years back, which is benefiting Pakistan.

Projects launched for the betterment of Pakistan should continue despite the change of government, he was quoted as saying.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country is leading the project under which the Pakistani diaspora are able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers are able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad are able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.
