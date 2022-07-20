Are we looking at stagflation?

When I talk to business circles these days, the most commonly asked question is, ‘Are we headed for stagflation?’ I am pretty sure they find my response unpleasant because I tell them that it may have already arrived. Going by its definition, stagflation means a period of rising unemployment combined with high inflation that does not appear to have bottomed out. The problem is that this time we may be looking at more long-term pain since to fight stagflation, the private sector has to play a major role by shoring up competitiveness arising from output efficiencies, but here we have a situation where policy initiatives are forcing the private sector to cede more and more space to the public sector. As we know, capital globally in general and in particular in Pakistan has a history of inefficiency when used in the state’s hands!

Even more worrisome is the fact that the economic managers seem to be single-mindedly focusing on monetary tools or more aptly monetary tightening to fight inflation and as a way to escape the current economic impasse, whereas, in reality, monetary policy may have very little to do with the inflationary causes in Pakistan—wrongly dealt and one may have a Sri Lanka or Argentina on hand.

One can only assume that the government’s argument behind the recent hike in the policy rate by 125 bps (taking it to 15 percent) is that the next twelve month’s average inflation rate is expected to remain around 18-20 percent with monthly numbers peaking at around 25-28 percent in the coming quarter, so in its mind there exists a need to keep the real interest rates positive (or close to zero when they tend to be in the negative territory) and hence a continuous increase, for now, is justified. However, there is a limit to everything and monetary tightening is no exception.

Beyond a certain level, monetary tightening invariably proves to be counterproductive. For example, if we study our inflation vs policy-rate history, during the last inflation cycle (2008-09), the inflation peaked at 25 percent and averaged at 21 percent in FY09, while the discount rate of the SBP only peaked at 15 percent. Now today with the rate already at 15 percent the markets are apprehensive and asking the obvious question where do we now go from here? What the current economic team has to realize is that the race of interest rates chasing the inflation rate never really works and more often than ends up compounding the problem—Pakistan as we are seeing is no exception. The real problem in effect though is the M2 in our economy growing out of control while the central bank ironically trying to control a component of liquidity with ineffective or rather an unrelated monetary instrument! M2 to clarify is a calculation of the money supply that includes all elements of M1 as well as “near money.” M1 includes cash and checking deposits, while near money refers to savings deposits, money market securities, and other time deposits (in lower denominations amounts). These assets are less liquid than M1 and generally not suitable as exchange mediums because they can be quickly converted into cash or checking deposits.

So, in the context of comparable previous stagflation fears in Pakistan, where exactly do we stand today in comparison? By all accounts, the present consumer inflation expectation looks a lot like the one in 2008-09, but the trouble is that the reality in essence is much worse. Whereas, the public expects or is being fed on inflation being high in the near-term, but a return to normal in the medium to long term, the truth is that unless the economic managers change course and devise a plan that instead focuses on things like competitiveness, productivity and shifting of capital in the right hands to spur domestic manufacturing and employment, the relief for the people could be a long way away. Also, in the financial markets were not only the Pak Rupee is losing value, but also the long-term Pak bonds/debentures/sukuks being discounted at almost 40 percent reduced value is telling the same story: today’s inflation has an upward trajectory and an entrenched negative perception is signalling that it could be here to stay for some time unless timely cum prudently tackled through supply-side policy measures. Still, such proclamations, while technically true and based on comparable evidence, need to be under a lid, because the sheer mention of the phenomenon of stagflation can adversely affect the markets where perception could sometimes be the key to revival or failure!