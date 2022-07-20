News Desk

Asif Zardari meets Ch Shujaat, left latter’s residence with a victory sign

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and took him in confidence over decisions taken in the meeting of the ruling alliance.

Asif Zardari met Chaudhary Shujaat at his residence and the meeting continued for over an hour, in which matters pertaining to the political situation in Punjab came under discussion.

The family members of the PML-Q chief were also present in the meeting.

The PPP co-chairman left Shujaat Hussain s residence making a sign of victory.

