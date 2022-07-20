Bilal wins ITF Jr U-18 first round doubles

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Bilal Asim, partnering with compatriot Ahmad Nael Qureshi, won the first round of the ITF Junior U-18 event being played in Isfahan, Iran. The Pakistani pair started the match in high pace and won the first set 6-3. The local duo of Muhammad Parsa Afsari and Sam Pazoki bounced back well and took the second set 6-3. In the super tie-breaker, the Pakistani duo of Bilal-Ahmad played extraordinary tennis and made a tremendous comeback from 1-6 down and won the decider by 10-8. Bilal thanked Almighty for this victory and also thanked his coach Rashid Malik (SBP Head Coach) for his able training and coaching which is helping him excel at international level.