Staff Reporter

Bilal wins ITF Jr U-18 first round doubles

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Bilal Asim, partnering with compatriot Ahmad Nael Qureshi, won the first round of the ITF Junior U-18 event being played in Isfahan, Iran. The Pakistani pair started the match in high pace and won the first set 6-3. The local duo of Muhammad Parsa Afsari and Sam Pazoki bounced back well and took the second set 6-3. In the super tie-breaker, the Pakistani duo of Bilal-Ahmad played extraordinary tennis and made a tremendous comeback from 1-6 down and won the decider by 10-8. Bilal thanked Almighty for this victory and also thanked his coach Rashid Malik (SBP Head Coach) for his able training and coaching which is helping him excel at international level.

More Stories
Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

Lahore

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

Lahore

Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted

Lahore

Elahi claims IB being used to trace Opp MPAs’ locations

Lahore

Coalition govt decides to complete tenure

Islamabad

PM urges ECP to unveil PTI funding case verdict

Islamabad

Rupee falls to Rs222 against US dollar

Islamabad

PML-N defeat in by-polls further fuels party division

Lahore

Marriyum castigates Imran for demanding CEC’s resignation

Islamabad

Raja Riaz urges Imran to return to NA as opp leader

1 of 3,459

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More