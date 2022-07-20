Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

Five more dead bodies were recovered on Wednesday from the depths of Indus River after two days of the tragic incident in which two boats had capsized.

According to details, the number of people who died due to drowning has reached 33, while the search for 16 more persons still continues.

Meanwhile, divers from the Pakistan Army have also reached Machhaka.

It may be recalled that boats carring participants of a marriage party had capsized in the Indus River on Monday.

According to rescue officials, the participants of the marriage party consisted of two boats and more than 150 people were on board in total.

The rescue officials further said that due to the threat of robbers in the area, there are difficulties in the operation.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the unfortunate accident happened due to overloading. He also said the rescue operation is going on to search for the drowned people in the river Indus, adding that after the incident, most of the people were rescued by local people.