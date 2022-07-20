Bulgarian envoy calls for further enhancing ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Irena Gancheva called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Bulgarian delegation, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the two countries have always had friendly and cordial relations since 1965.

They discussed the exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding Vocational and Technical Training. He said that the two countries can benefit from the experience of each other.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Irena Gancheva, stressed to further enhance the need for cooperation between the two states in the field of education and culture.