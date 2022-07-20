CM seeks report on foreign woman assault case

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought report from IG police about an assault on a foreign tourist woman in Fort Munro and ordered taking indiscriminate action against the accused.

The chief minister assured that the accused would be given exemplary punishment according to the law, and justice would be provided to the victim woman.

Probe ordered into boat capsize incident

punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered an investigation into the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Indus River. He directed that a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted and action be taken against those found responsible.

The rescue operation should be continued until the last missing person was found, he said.

The chief minister termed it criminal negligence to make more people sit in boat than its capacity. Hamza Shehbaz also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and promised that the Punjab government would provide them all help in their hour of grief.

cm pays tributes to martyred sho

punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the bravery of SHO Muhammad Hayat Ullah Khan who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in Bhakkar.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from the IG police. He further directed that the accused be arrested without delay to bring them under the ambit of the law, said a handout issued here.

SHO M Hayat laid down his life in the line of duty and brave sons like him are the pride of the Punjab Police, he said and assured that the provincial government will take care of the family of M Hayat.