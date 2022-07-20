News Desk

Coalition govt decides to reshuffle FBR board members

The coalition government on Tuesday has decided to reshuffle Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) board members.

According to FBR sources, Chairman FBR is also in favor of changing the member customs operations. Sources said that it has been decided to remove FBR member customs operations Tariq Huda.

In this regard, sources from the Ministry of Finance have informed that Muhammad Jan Ansari will be appointed as the new member of Customs Operations to replace Tariq Huda.

Sources of the Ministry of Finance further said that Tariq Huda will soon be assigned an important responsibility. They also said that there is a possibility of further changes in the FBR board members.

