COAS inaugurates Tunneling Institute of Pakistan

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Tunneling Institute of Pakistan (TIP). COAS inaugurated state of the art Tunneling Institute, an initiative of FWO. TIP is aimed at promoting professional tunnelling expertise including research and development and synergize tunneling resources.

TIP will provide a distinctive platform to encompass tunneling education through both tunneling academia and industry experts. TIP is only sixth such facility in the World which has been completed and operationalized within planned time frame of 10 months by FWO.

Later, COAS visited National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

COAS was appraised about the latest polio Campaigns conducted in the country and challenges being faced. COAS directed to provide additional manpower/ resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio Campaigns to achieve the objective of a polio free Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival at TIP, COAS was received by Engineer in Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.