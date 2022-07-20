Corruption in uplift works not to be tolerated: DC Khanewal

KHANEWAL – Making the district clean , green and ideal is his first priority, with the grant of billions of rupees, the work of new sewage line, construction and repair of roads and installation of tuff tiles in the streets has started.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Shahid Farid during a meeting with a delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum lead by Anjum Bashir Ahmed President, Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal.

The delegation included Qulzam Bashir Ahmed, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Adnan Saeed Chaudhry, Mujtaba Khan and Muhammad Abdullah Multzam.

DC Shahid Farid further said that with the development funds of about Rs3 billion, the roads of the district are being constructed and repaired, tuff tiles are being installed in the streets, and a new sewage line of about12 kilometers is being laid in Khanewal city which will solve the sewage water drainage problem of the entire city.

The old sewage line was laid about 100 years ago. Shahid Farid further added that corruption and slowness in development works will not be tolerated and such contractors will be blacklisted. Shahid Farid told the delegation that Fazlal Park, City Park and Yousaf Park will be provided with electricity and more facilities for people’s entertainment in them.

He said that steps are being taken to make the lake functional, while the openness and beauty of the city will be restored by eliminating the encroachments from the city.

Member of the BISE nominated

Secretary Higher Education Department/ Controlling Authority Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Punjab has been nominated Under Section S (1) (1X) of BISE’s Act 1976, Mrs Shabnam Zahir retired headmistress Govt Girls High School Kot Muzafar Tehsil Mailsi district Vehari as a member of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Multan for three years.

Mrs Shabnam Zahir is a daughter of Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Ex. Director Schools and sister of senior journalists Anjum Bashir Ahmed, Qulzam Bashir Ahmed & Haji Amber Bashir Ahmed who have extensive experience in teaching and examination arrangements.