Our Staff Reporter

Court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home

Lahore – A local court on Tuesday sent Dua Zahra to a shelter home (Darul Amaan)

Zahra had made headlines across the country on April 16 after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer.

According to details, Dua Zahra appeared before a magistrate’s court and claimed that her life is in danger from her parents who allegedly used to beat her in the past. She said: “My parents are giving me threats of dire consequences.” She pleaded to the court that she wanted to go to the shelter home.

Dua Zahra had approached the court, saying that she did not have cordial relations with her husband any longer.

Earlier on July 17, the Sindh Home Department allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case.

Teenage girl Dua Zehra went missing from her house in Karachi on April 16 and later surfaced and announced to marry Zaheer in Lahore.

The home department in its letter has issued orders to the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) for the recovery of the girl and the arrest of Zaheer Ahmed in the abduction case. According to the government order, “The in-charge police party should get transit remand from court after arrests. Be careful of human rights while shifting the accused and the abductee to Karachi,” the letter read. The officer-in-charge should also take care that no person from the opposite party travels with the accused.”

Taking to Twitter, head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said that the Punjab government had secured Dua Zahra at Darul Aman under strict security and protection after a court order.

