Cypher mystery, controversy refuses to go away

ISLAMABAD – The Cypher mystery and con­troversy linked by former prime minister Imran Khan to his ouster this year in a no-confidence move by the rival parties, stays alive amid gossips of possible early elec­tions. Foreign Office Spokes­person Asim Iftikhar Ahmed termed as entirely baseless the claim by that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sheh­baz Gill that the Cypher Com­munication received from the Embassy in Washington was ‘hidden’ from the then for­eign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former prime minister Imran Khan. “Such a question simply does not arise. The Foreign Office op­erates on professional basis and it would be detrimen­tal to cast aspersions on its working,” the spokesperson said in a brief statement af­ter Gill invoked a new life to the mysterious cable. Hours earlier, Gill maintained that the diplomatic Cypher was hidden from Qureshi and Im­ran Khan and was still with the ‘powerful quarters’. He advised the establishment to either stay away from the politics or come out in open and get a constitutional role. PTI chief, since being ousted in April, blames the United States for ousting him with the help of Pakistani political parties. He believes Washing­ton was not happy with his independent foreign policy, especially his trip to Moscow at a time when Russia invad­ed Ukraine and had also sent a cable through the Pakistani ambassador in Washington hinting at regime change. In a recent media interaction, FO spokesperson said that the cable was discussed in two meetings of the National Se­curity Committee (NSC) be­fore the no-confidence mo­tion was passed. “And the Communiqués of the two meetings complement each other. The 22nd April NSC Meeting discussed the tele­gram received from Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pa­kistan’s former ambassador to the US briefed the Commit­tee on the context and con­tent of his telegram. The NSC after examining the contents of the communication reaf­firmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evi­dence of any conspiracy,” he explained. He added: “That is the most authentic ref­erence to the entire matter, from the relevant and com­petent governmental forum. I have nothing to add to that. The communiqués of the NSC meetings speak for them­selves.” He rejected specula­tions or rumours about some statements attributed to Am­bassador Asad Majeed Khan. “They are baseless and total­ly incorrect