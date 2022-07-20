Cypher mystery, controversy refuses to go away
ISLAMABAD – The Cypher mystery and controversy linked by former prime minister Imran Khan to his ouster this year in a no-confidence move by the rival parties, stays alive amid gossips of possible early elections. Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed termed as entirely baseless the claim by that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill that the Cypher Communication received from the Embassy in Washington was ‘hidden’ from the then foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former prime minister Imran Khan. “Such a question simply does not arise. The Foreign Office operates on professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its working,” the spokesperson said in a brief statement after Gill invoked a new life to the mysterious cable. Hours earlier, Gill maintained that the diplomatic Cypher was hidden from Qureshi and Imran Khan and was still with the ‘powerful quarters’. He advised the establishment to either stay away from the politics or come out in open and get a constitutional role. PTI chief, since being ousted in April, blames the United States for ousting him with the help of Pakistani political parties. He believes Washington was not happy with his independent foreign policy, especially his trip to Moscow at a time when Russia invaded Ukraine and had also sent a cable through the Pakistani ambassador in Washington hinting at regime change. In a recent media interaction, FO spokesperson said that the cable was discussed in two meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC) before the no-confidence motion was passed. “And the Communiqués of the two meetings complement each other. The 22nd April NSC Meeting discussed the telegram received from Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US briefed the Committee on the context and content of his telegram. The NSC after examining the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy,” he explained. He added: “That is the most authentic reference to the entire matter, from the relevant and competent governmental forum. I have nothing to add to that. The communiqués of the NSC meetings speak for themselves.” He rejected speculations or rumours about some statements attributed to Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan. “They are baseless and totally incorrect