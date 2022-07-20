DCs asked to submit reports of losses in rain-hit areas within 5 days

QUETTA – Senior Member Board of Revenue Roshan Ali Sheikh said that special instructions were issued to all deputy commissioners of the Balochistan to submit details of all losses due to rains and floods in their respective districts within five days in order to start the restoration of property damage in the province

He was presiding over a meeting about the damage caused in the province due to recent monsoon rains and floods on Tuesday.

The meeting was briefed about the damage areas of the province due to heavy rain in detail on this occasion, Senior Member Board of Revenue Roshan Ali Shaikh said that due to the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains, the property in the province has been damaged to a great extent and it was a task for us and restoring of them was not less than a challenge for us.

He said that in order to solve these losses, instructions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners of the province to submit the details of all the losses due to rains and floods in their respective districts within five days in order to start the restoration of property damage in the province.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue gave further instructions and said that respective the Deputy Commissioners should speed up the rehabilitation work of the victims of rains and floods.

He said that the reason for the recent stormy rains in the province, there is a risk of flooding in the rivers and canals due to which there is a fear of further losses, so the district administration should be ready all the time to deal with any kind of emergency.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Sikandar Umran and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili have also instructed that the damage caused by the recent rains in the province should be estimated soon so that the flood-affected people do not have to face any more problems.