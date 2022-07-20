Development partners assure full support in materialising propose coordination forum

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Economic Affairs hosted a Luncheon to discuss proposed Development Partners Coordination Forum in Islamabad.

The Luncheon was attended by Pakistan’s multilateral and bilateral Development Partners including: World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Embassy of United States of America, USAID, British High Commission, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), The Canadian High Commission, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of Germany, KFW, GIZ, Embassy of Switzerland, International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United Arab Emirates, Republic of South Korea, France, AFD, Italy, AICS, Denmark, and TiKA. Senior officials of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, including Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and other officials also attended the event.

In his opening remarks, the Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Mr Mian Asad Hayaud Din reiterated Government of Pakistan’s development priorities set out in the Vision 2025 aimed at a balanced and sustainable growth.

There is high need for setting up realistic, ambitious targets for future for achieving sustainable economic development

He further stressed that for achieving sustainable economic development, there is high need for setting up realistic and ambitious targets for the future– aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Development Partners were apprised that Ministry of Economic Affairs was in the process of establishing a “Development Partners Coordination Cell” in coordination with all stakeholders including the federal ministries, provincial departments, and the development partners. The overall goals for the proposed forum include: alignment of economic assistance with national development priorities, better harmonisation, enhanced transparency and management for the results.

The way forward was highlighted including establishment of sector working groups, holding biannual and annual meetings with provinces as well as Development Partners Coordination forum (DPCF). The development partners endorsed the proposed development coordination forum and efforts made by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and assured their full support in materialising the proposed forum for better coordination in future.