DG Audit presents annual audit report 2021-22 to KP Governor

PESHAWAR – Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asrarul Haq on Tuesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here at Governor House and presented the Annual Audit Report 2021-22.

He told the Acting Governor that the audit report was prepared as per the guidelines of the Public Accounts Committee and the Infographic version of the report was especially prepared for providing well-researched information to any institution or media.

He urged the Acting Governor to make public the performance of PAC and the audit report in a press conference.

Mushtaq Ghani appreciated the performance of Director General Audit especially the initiative of preparing a special info-graphic version of the report along with the audit report.

He said that the audit report helps ensure transparency in the financial affairs of government institutions, adding that the Auditor General of Pakistan is doing an excellent job in terms of accountability and this institution is always supporting the government in a better way.

