News Desk

Different parts of country to receive rain from today

Islamabad – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday warned of more monsoon rains starting from today (Wednesday) in different parts of the country.

The statement issued by the Met Office said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country from July 20 and likely to spread to the other parts of Pakistan from July 21.

Under the influence of the weather system, more rains /thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, and other areas from July 20 to 26 with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from 21st to 26th July with occasional gaps, the PMD said in a statement.

Intermitted rains are also expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, and Sibbi from July 22 to 26.

All districts of Sindh are likely to receive rains from July 24 to 26, read the statement.

| PMD says strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of country

All districts of Sindh likely to receive rains from July 24 to 26

In addition to this, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to 23.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur from July 24 to 26.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period, said the met office.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Islamabad

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Lahore

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

National

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

National

Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

1 of 9,484

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More