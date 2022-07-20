District government registers 30 FIRs after special squads find dengue larvae

Rawalpindi – The city district government on Tuesday got registered 30 criminal cases against owners of residential and commercial buildings after its special squads found dengue larvae on their premises, according to a spokesperson.

Similarly, a total of eight shops and two restaurants have also been sealed by the special squads, she said.

The action was taken by the anti-dengue squads under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal over violations of anti-dengue regulations.

She said that a total of 30 FIRs had been lodged against the violators, including owners of factories, schools and college administrations, shopkeepers, besides godown owners. The action has been taken in the areas of Chak Jalal Din, Shamasabad, Double Road, Food Street and Murree Road.

She added that prior to the action the Punjab government had created awareness on the issue through various forums and also issued warnings that the violation of anti-dengue regulations might cause an outbreak.

In a statement, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal said the government along with police is taking strict action against the violators in the division. He said that an awareness campaign is being launched to sensitize the public to eliminate dengue larvae.

He also advised the citizens to cooperate with anti-dengue squads that are visiting door-to-door to check the presence of dengue larvae.