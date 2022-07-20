News Desk

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

The downward slide of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues as the currency has lost Rs3.01 in the interbank market against US dollar.

According to details, the dollar was being traded around Rs225 against the PKR on third day of the week as compared to the previous close of 221.99.

A day earlier, dollar also gained whopping Rs6.79 in the interbank amid political uncertainty in the country.

In last three trading sessions, the local currency has lost over Rs14 against the greenback.

